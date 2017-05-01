Yosemite’s Big Oak Flat Road reopens during daylight hours

Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite National Park is back open, the park service announced Monday, so visitors traveling via Highway 120 West will once again be able to use the route into Yosemite Valley.
The park service said road work will still be under way, and access will be limited to the hours of 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors planning to drive the route should prepare for one-lane traffic closures with waits up to 15 minutes.
Severe winter storms damaged the roadway as an underground spring caused saturated soil under the road to slide downhill. More than 200 feet of road was impacted on the road from Crane Flat to Foresta Junction. The closure began in late February.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
