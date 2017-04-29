Davis-born Hasan Minhaj roasts Trump at White House correspondents’ dinner

President Donald Trump was absent from Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, but that didn’t stop headliner Hasan Minhaj from roasting Trump in his speech.
A “Daily Show” correspondent since 2014 and a comedian, Minhaj grew up in Davis and majored in political science at UC Davis.
A Variety article called Minhaj’s monologue “brutal and biting.” The speech aired live on C-SPAN and was also followed closely on the internet, where Twitter users weighed in on his jokes and commentary. Many, but not all, praised Minhaj.
