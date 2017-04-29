Fresno State baseball fan struck by foul ball taken away in ambulance

A fan was struck in the body by a foul ball during Fresno State’s home baseball game against San Jose State on Saturday, causing a 20-minute delay in the action.
The fan, who has not been identified, was in The Dugout Club along the third-base line when he took a line-drive foul ball to the body in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The ball was hit by Bulldogs’ senior Ryan Dobson, who was pinch-hitting for Jake Stone.
Right after the incident, third-base umpire Jimmy Craig and several Bulldogs’ players and staff including coach Mike Batesole went to check on the fan.
After being seen by stadium staff, the fan was eventually taken away in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.
