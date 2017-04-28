Bull rider Jarboe gets ready to ride at Clovis Rodeo
Professional Bull Rider Roscoe Jarboe attempts to ride a bull during the PBR Velocity Tour on Thursday on opening night of the 103rd annual Clovis Rodeo. On Saturday, Jarboe will try to ride the bull "Mr. Moody," which marks the third straight week he's been randomly assigned the same bull. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
bjanteola@fresnobee.com
