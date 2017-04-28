3 held in road rage shooting after pursuit by Fresno police copter

Three men involved in a road rage shooting incident were arrested after they were spotted and followed by the Fresno police helicopter late Thursday, police reported.
They were identified as Ollie Martin, 23; Travis Griffin, 28; and Derrick Campler, 36. Charges include firing shots at a vehicle and felony evading.
The arrests happened after officers were alerted to the incident at East Butler and South Peach avenues. A caller reported that he was being pursued by a white Ford Expedition and the crew spotted both vehicles speeding westbound on East Kings Canyon Road at South Chestnut Avenue. The Expedition then turned north on Chestnut and as the aircrew followed it turning onto Highway 180, the crew learned that shots were fired from the SUV. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and the helicopter’s light was used to illuminate the Expedition. After the driver stopped at East Princeton and North First Street, two passengers ran from the vehicle as the driver was taken into custody. One of the running sususpects was quickly captured and the second was taken into custody after he was bitten by a police dog in the 2800 block of East Princeton. A gun was also recovered.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
