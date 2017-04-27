Central Valley Honor Flight arrives in Fresno after illnesses delay trip
Military veterans on the latest Central Valley Honor Flight are welcomed home at Fresno Yosemite International Airport late Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The veterans, their chaperones and Honor Flight medical staff were delayed by several hours.
Silvia Floressflores@fresnobee.com
More Videos
1:25
Central Valley Honor Flight arrives in Fresno after illnesses delay trip
2:27
Police shoot, critically wound man in Woodlake
1:20
Daniel Trejo is The Fresno Bee Boys Soccer Player of the Year
2:44
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction
1:04
Tricks and other moves at China Peak
2:07
Hundreds gather at Armenian Genocide Monument for remembrance ceremony
1:48
Seth Nevills is The Fresno Bee Co Wrestler of the Year
2:08
Justin Mejia is the Fresno Bee Co-Wrestler of the Year
1:18
Photo of a woman praying for Fresno shooting spree victim leads to reunion for Fresno family
2:14
2017 Spring Garden Tour garden features a creek, chickens and a vegetable garden
1:16
Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says
1:40
16-year-old murder suspect shot in officer-involved shooting near child care center in Fresno