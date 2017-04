Photo of a woman praying for Fresno shooting spree victim leads to reunion for Fresno family

Wynonia Kingle and her aunt, Phyllis Cervantes of Fresno, were reunited after an eight-year gap last week when Kingle spotted her aunt in a Fresno Bee photograph praying at a memorial to three people killed in a shooting spree near downtown Fresno. The aunt disappeared eight years ago and Kingle and her mother had been looking for her since then.