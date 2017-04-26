Daniel Trejo is The Fresno Bee Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Mendota High's Daniel Trejo was named The Fresno Bee's Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Trejo set California's career scoring record with 200 goals and his 65 goals this past season established a Central Section single-season record. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
