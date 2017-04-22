Justin Mejia is the Fresno Bee Co-Wrestler of the Year

Clovis High's Justin Mejia was named the Fresno Bee's Co-Wrestler of the Year, selected with teammate Seth Nevills. One of the most dominant wrestlers ever in Central Section and California high school history, Mejia went 38-0 his senior year and finished 168-1 in his career en route to four straight CIF State championships.