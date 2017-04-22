Justin Mejia is the Fresno Bee Co-Wrestler of the Year
Clovis High's Justin Mejia was named the Fresno Bee's Co-Wrestler of the Year, selected with teammate Seth Nevills. One of the most dominant wrestlers ever in Central Section and California high school history, Mejia went 38-0 his senior year and finished 168-1 in his career en route to four straight CIF State championships.
Bryant-Jon AnteolaThe Fresno Bee
Clovis High junior Seth Nevills was named The Fresno Bee Co-Wrestler of the Year, along with Cougars teammate Justin Mejia. Nevills, who wrestled in the 285-pound division, went 37-0 this season and is 127-0 for his career.
