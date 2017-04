1:07 Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win Pause

0:49 Fresno Unified will be a safe place for undocumented students

1:01 Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child

1:52 “Safety Train” event promotes rail safety

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

2:52 Meet José-Luis Novo, the sixth and final conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:48 Madera teen leads Kids on a Mission, the goal is to help people locally and worldwide

1:41 Easter Bunny shakes his tail in Fresno cake walk

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect