Posey leaves Giants’ home opener after being hit by pitch

Giants catcher Buster Posey left Monday’s home opener in the first inning after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.
Posey was batting in the bottom of the first when Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker threw a 94 mph fastball that caught Posey squarely on the side of the helmet.
Posey stayed down in a sitting position in the batter’s box as trainer Dave Groeschner ran out to check on him. He walked off the field under his own power.
Nick Hundley replaced Posey on the bases and at catcher. The play put a quick damper on a festive atmosphere at the Giants’ home opener, as fans loudly booed Walker while Posey left the field and again following the end of the inning.
