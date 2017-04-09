Officials say ransom notes not tied to disappearance of Gridley woman

Officials searching for a missing Gridley woman have concluded that ransom messages sent to her family are not connected with her disappearance.

Alycia Yeoman, 20, a Yuba College student, was last seen leaving a home on the 1800 block of Romero Street in Gridley the evening of March 30. She reportedly was alone when she drove her faded 1998 truck and turned west onto Butte House Road.

Although police said they have no credible leads suggesting suspicious circumstances in Yeoman’s disappearance, she did not report to work as scheduled and has had no known contact with anyone for a week.

Yeoman’s truck and her cell phone were located near Pennington Road about 5 p.m. last Monday.

Police said her cell phone records and other electronic devices were being analyzed for leads that might help find her.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Department said they have determined that an individual who sent ransom notes to the Yeoman family was not involved with her disappearance and had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Police said Yeoman is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair. She wears braces and a nose ring and has a small mole near her left eye.

The FBI has set up a tip line, at 800-225-5324, to receive information pertaining to the case. A $5,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the location of the missing woman.

The Bee’s Nashelly Chavez and Cathy Locke contributed to this story.