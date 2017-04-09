Alaska Airlines commercial flight makes emergency landing in Modesto

A commercial plane bound for San Diego with 62 people on board safely made an emergency landing at Modesto City-County Airport early Sunday morning.
Nobody was injured.
There was a report of a fire in the cargo area of the Alaska Airlines plane that took off minutes earlier from Sacramento.
According to the Modesto Fire Department, there was no smoke or fire visible from the plane when it landed at 6:50 a.m.
.@ModestoFire @stanconfirepio & #Ceres Fire responded to an Alert 2 @ #Modesto City-County Airport this AM. Info: https://t.co/zscvb07t11 pic.twitter.com/kKKNnIK7tL— Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) April 9, 2017
Firefighters did find a “positive heat signal” using its thermal imaging cameras. The plane fire extinguishers were activated, and the cargo area was checked on the runway but nothing visible was found.
The plane was moved to the terminal, where the passengers were let off.
The airline is now trying to figure out how to get the passengers to their destination.
Along with Modesto, crews from the Ceres Fire Department and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to the scene.
