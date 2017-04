Fresno Grizzlies closer James Hoyt discusses nearly making the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster. He'll begin the 2017 season in Triple-A after Hoyt was the final cut in spring training for the second straight year. Hoyt, however, should have a good chance to join the Astros later, if not soon, this season should he dominate Triple-A again as accomplished each of the past two seasons. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee