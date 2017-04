Fresno Grizzlies closer James Hoyt nearly makes Astros Opening Day roster

Fresno Grizzlies closer James Hoyt discusses nearly making the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster. He'll begin the 2017 season in Triple-A after Hoyt was the final cut in spring training for the second straight year. Hoyt, however, should have a good chance to join the Astros later, if not soon, this season should he dominate Triple-A again as accomplished each of the past two seasons. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee