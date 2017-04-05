Fresno Grizzlies excited for season opener Thursday

How talented is the Fresno Grizzlies roster to begin the 2017 season? Manager Tony DeFrancesco, pitchers Brady Rodgers and Tyson Perez, and first baseman A.J. Reed discuss the talent level and their excitement for the upcoming season. The Grizzlies kick off the season hosting the Reno Aces on Thursday at Chukchansi Park. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee