Nude photos, prescription meds on campus: Madera County Sheriff’s Log, March 27 - April 2

On March 27, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to separate incidents at a school on School Road (427) in Oakhurst. In the first incident, reports were coming in about nude photos of a student being circulated on campus. A possible juvenile suspect was identified, and the case remains open.
Shortly later in the day, a deputy returned as there were reports of a student selling prescription medication on campus. One juvenile suspect was taken into custody, and the district attorney’s office is reviewing charges on another.
Those were two of 69 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of March 27 - April 2, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ March 27: Property was found on Road 427, collected, and later logged for safe keeping.
☆ March 28: An adult male with two misdemeanor warrants was cited and released near the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 49.
☆ March 28: A man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 49 as he refused to leave the area.
☆ March 29: During a traffic stop in Oakhurst, the driver was cited for outstanding arrest warrants and the vehicle was impounded in the area of Highway 49 and Junction Drive.
☆ March 29: Vandalism was reported on River Park Road.
☆ March 31: A business was burglarized near Highway 41 and Highway 49.
☆ April 1: Several storage units were broken into on Greenwood Way. A friend of the owner arrived to secure the units. Video surveillance was taken, and the case was forwarded to detectives.
☆ April 1: An intoxicated man was found in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 49. He was determined to be unable to care for himself, and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ April 2: A dog bite was reported on Washburn Lane. The dog was captured and transported to the animal control office in Bass Lake.
☆ April 2: Two men were involved in a verbal altercation on Highway 49. A Taser was deployed on one man resisting commands from a deputy, and was later admitted to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Coarsegold
☆ March 27: Fraud was reported on Deep Forest Lane.
☆ March 29: Mailbox theft was reported near the area of Road 400 and Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ April 1: During a vehicle stop on Meadow Ridge Road, both the driver and passenger were arrested for being drunk in public.
☆ April 1: A deputy got into a short pursuit with a drunk driver in the area of Highway 41 and Road 417, which ended in a solo vehicle collision. The driver was arrested and booked on felony evasion and DUI charges, while the passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
North Fork
☆ March 29: An individual with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was cited.
☆ March 30: During a traffic stop in the area of Road 200 and Road 222, a driver was cited on an outstanding arrest warrant and their vehicle was impounded.
☆ March 30: During a traffic stop in the area of Road 200 and Road 224, a driver was arrested and booked on an out of state arrest warrant. It was found the man smuggled narcotics in his sock when he was being booked into jail. Those charges were added.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 69 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of March 27 - April 2, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
