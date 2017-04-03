Blast on Russia's St. Petersburg subway kills 10, injures 50

0:15 Deadly explosion hits St. Petersburg Metro Station Pause

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:11 Lions, sea lions and cheetahs watch California Classic at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges