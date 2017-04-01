Latest News

April 1, 2017 8:33 PM

Virginia: People shot at drag strip rap concert, bike rally

The Associated Press
DINWIDDIE, Va.

Local media in Richmond, Virginia are reporting a multiple shooting at a rap concert following a bike rally at a drag strip in Dinwiddie.

WTVR reports (http://bit.ly/2nJUgf6 ) that two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening bullet wounds and a third person was cut by glass in a car hit by gunfire. WWBT reports (http://bit.ly/2oMjw3H ) that one person was hit by a car in the ensuing chaos. The first shots apparently were fired near the stage where some 10,000 came to hear Lil Boosie perform after a bike rally at the Virginia Motorsports Park Saturday night.

Virginia State Police referred questions to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's office, which was preparing a statement as officers worked to clear the park.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos