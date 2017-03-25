Clovis West girls basketball team warms up ahead of CIF State Open final

Clovis West High faces Archbhishop Mitty-San Jose on Saturday for the CIF State Open Division girls basketball championship.
Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

Playing before a packed crowd, the Clovis West girls basketball team handled the nation's scoring leader Destiny Littleton and the rest of Bishop's team from La Jolla with ease en route to a 73-31 victory Tuesday. How did the Golden Eagles do that? A specific defensive scheme and contributions from many players helped the Golden Eagles advance to the CIF Southern California Regional championship. - Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

