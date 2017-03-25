Clovis West girls basketball team warms up ahead of CIF State Open final

Playing before a packed crowd, the Clovis West girls basketball team handled the nation's scoring leader Destiny Littleton and the rest of Bishop's team from La Jolla with ease en route to a 73-31 victory Tuesday. How did the Golden Eagles do that? A specific defensive scheme and contributions from many players helped the Golden Eagles advance to the CIF Southern California Regional championship. - Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer briefed reporters on the arrest of two men and a juvenile from the Stockton area that detectives say committed a series of high-dollar armed robberies targeting Fresno-area cigarette merchants. Dyer said the bandits went after retail store owners buying thousands of dollars worth of smokes before cigarette taxes take a $2 jump on April 1, when Proposition 56 goes into effect.
An ominously tilting tree falls on a car at the front of a caravan of vehicles heading through Morro Bay Golf Course on February 17, 2017, during a strong wind and rain storm that also caused damage at Morro Bay State Park. Giancarlo Cucumo of Cayucos, who provided this video, said everyone was OK.
The Fresno State men's basketball geared up for the Mountain West Tournament. The Bulldogs won the conference tournament last season and believe they can repeat as champs. No. 4 seed Fresno State (19-11) opens against No. 5 New Mexico (17-13) on Thursday. Opening tipoff is 2:30 p.m.
Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball." He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.