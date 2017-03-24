Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

An ominously tilting tree falls on a car at the front of a caravan of vehicles heading through Morro Bay Golf Course on February 17, 2017, during a strong wind and rain storm that also caused damage at Morro Bay State Park. Giancarlo Cucumo of Cayucos, who provided this video, said everyone was OK.
Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball." He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.
A wanted man crashed his vehicle into a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, after a short police pursuit. Passengers on the bus had minor complaints of pain, police said.