Schwarzenegger on Trump approval ratings: 'You got swamped'

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference Pause

2:51 Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:30 Fresno Mayor Brand announces city's upgraded S&P and Moody financial ratings

0:31 Abandoned house burns west of Highway 99

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless