Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

Playing before a packed crowd, the Clovis West girls basketball team handled the nation's scoring leader Destiny Littleton and the rest of Bishop's team from La Jolla with ease en route to a 73-31 victory Tuesday. How did the Golden Eagles do that? A specific defensive scheme and contributions from many players helped the Golden Eagles advance to the CIF Southern California Regional championship. - Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee