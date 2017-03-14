Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer briefed reporters on the arrest of two men and a juvenile from the Stockton area that detectives say committed a series of high-dollar armed robberies targeting Fresno-area cigarette merchants. Dyer said the bandits went after retail store owners buying thousands of dollars worth of smokes before cigarette taxes take a $2 jump on April 1, when Proposition 56 goes into effect.
