Women go on strike in US to show their economic clout

1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants Pause

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football

1:36 Student volunteers selling papers for Kids Day

0:50 A properly attired Fresno State student sells Kids Day papers

0:51 Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers

2:24 Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand's opposition to sanctuary city status

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main