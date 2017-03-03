Kaweah Delta CEO Lindsay Mann readies to retire

Fresno State coach Mike Batesole and UC Riverside coach Troy Percival gives their thoughts on playing 18 innings in the cold Friday at Bennett Stadium. The Bulldogs, despite striking out 29 batters (the second most in NCAA history), lost 4-3.
A large crowd turned out in downtown Fresno Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, for Sanctuary for All's solidarity march in support of undocumented residents and opposed to building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Indiana Pacers star Paul George reminisces about what could have been had he stuck around at least one more year at his alma mater of Fresno State. George played two seasons with the Bulldogs before he turned pro, selected No. 10 overall by the Pacers in the 2010 NBA Draft.
Fresno Police sergeant Glen Schafer gives information on two car accident in which a driver of one vehicle was pulled from her car after an accident at Stanislaus and E streets in downtown Fresno on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
A small but loud protest happened Tuesday, February 14, 2017, outside a ballroom where Fresno Mayor Lee Brand prepared to address the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. The protesters disagree with the mayor's position that Fresno is not a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants and refugees.