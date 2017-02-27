House Intel chair: Trump-Russia ties can't become witch hunt

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno Pause

1:51 Wild finish to Fresno State baseball series finale vs. UC Riverside

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'