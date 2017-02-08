Parents speak for and against cancelling play at Buchanan, at school board meeting

Matt Williams, the former San Francisco Giants star third baseman, served as keynote speaker to the Fresno Grizzlies' Hot Stove Gala on Wednesday. Other special guests were: Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, San Francisco Giants bullpen coach Mark Gardner and Grizzlies pitcher Tyson Perez, a Hanford native. Roughly 400 people attended the annual offseason event. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Demolition begins on the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Fresno. The 57-year-old building is being torn down to make way for the eventual construction of a Fresno station for California's high-speed rail line. Video by Tim Sheehan, The Fresno Bee, Jan. 30, 2017.
Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez was named The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year. A dual-threat quarterback, Martinez amassed nearly 4,000 yards and accounted for 41 touchdowns while guiding the Golden Eagles to an 8-4 overall record. The highly recruited Martinez has currently given a nonbinding verbal commitment to Cal.
The Fresno State baseball team began winter practices this week, marking the start of coach Mike Batesole's 15th season with the Bulldogs. Fresno State finished 35-18 overall and won the Mountain West regular-season title last season. But after getting eliminated in the conference tournament in two games, the Bulldogs believe they have unfinished business this year.