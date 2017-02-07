Ambulance leaves Fresno neighborhood where unresponsive baby was found

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford introduced his first recruiting class, signing 18 players Wednesday on National Signing Day to go along with the five junior college recruits signed in December. Among Tedford's highly regarded recruits was running back Ronnie Rivers, the son of former Fresno State star Ron Rivers, who once held the school's career rushing record. Tedford and his staff, which assembled the signing class in two months, even brought aboard three players from Canada. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee