Drivers struggle through flooded streets in northeast Fresno

An afternoon downpour snarled traffic throughout parts of north Fresno on Friday, including on Champlain and Perrin.
Silvia Flores sflores@fresnobee.com

Matt Williams a star attraction at the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala

Matt Williams, the former San Francisco Giants star third baseman, served as keynote speaker to the Fresno Grizzlies' Hot Stove Gala on Wednesday. Other special guests were: Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, San Francisco Giants bullpen coach Mark Gardner and Grizzlies pitcher Tyson Perez, a Hanford native. Roughly 400 people attended the annual offseason event. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford introduced his first recruiting class, signing 18 players Wednesday on National Signing Day to go along with the five junior college recruits signed in December. Among Tedford's highly regarded recruits was running back Ronnie Rivers, the son of former Fresno State star Ron Rivers, who once held the school's career rushing record. Tedford and his staff, which assembled the signing class in two months, even brought aboard three players from Canada. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Greyhound bus station demolition begins in Fresno

Demolition begins on the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Fresno. The 57-year-old building is being torn down to make way for the eventual construction of a Fresno station for California's high-speed rail line. Video by Tim Sheehan, The Fresno Bee, Jan. 30, 2017.

Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener

The Fresno State baseball team began winter practices this week, marking the start of coach Mike Batesole's 15th season with the Bulldogs. Fresno State finished 35-18 overall and won the Mountain West regular-season title last season. But after getting eliminated in the conference tournament in two games, the Bulldogs believe they have unfinished business this year.

Fresno Bee Girls Volleyball Player of the Year is Taylen Ballard

Clovis High's Taylen Ballard was named The Fresno Bee's Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. Ballard, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the Central Section in kills and was fourth in the state. She received a scholarship to play at Brigham Young University, which Ballard described as her childhood dream. -Nick Giannandrea, The Fresno Bee

