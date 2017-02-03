Streets flood in northeast Fresno after Friday downpour

Demolition begins on the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Fresno. The 57-year-old building is being torn down to make way for the eventual construction of a Fresno station for California's high-speed rail line. Video by Tim Sheehan, The Fresno Bee, Jan. 30, 2017.
Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez was named The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year. A dual-threat quarterback, Martinez amassed nearly 4,000 yards and accounted for 41 touchdowns while guiding the Golden Eagles to an 8-4 overall record. The highly recruited Martinez has currently given a nonbinding verbal commitment to Cal.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee.
The Fresno State baseball team began winter practices this week, marking the start of coach Mike Batesole's 15th season with the Bulldogs. Fresno State finished 35-18 overall and won the Mountain West regular-season title last season. But after getting eliminated in the conference tournament in two games, the Bulldogs believe they have unfinished business this year.
Clovis High's Taylen Ballard was named The Fresno Bee's Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. Ballard, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the Central Section in kills and was fourth in the state. She received a scholarship to play at Brigham Young University, which Ballard described as her childhood dream.
-Nick Giannandrea, The Fresno Bee
Lt. Joe Gomez said police were initially responding to a call that a family member was attacking his family with a crowbar, when another call said the house on Channing Avenue and Lansing Way had been set on fire.
National Weather Service reported a 34-foot swell in Santa Cruz making the buoy readings of Jan. 21, 2017, some of the largest ever observed. These photos are from Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP.