Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford introduced his first recruiting class, signing 18 players Wednesday on National Signing Day to go along with the five junior college recruits signed in December. Among Tedford's highly regarded recruits was running back Ronnie Rivers, the son of former Fresno State star Ron Rivers, who once held the school's career rushing record. Tedford and his staff, which assembled the signing class in two months, even brought aboard three players from Canada. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener

The Fresno State baseball team began winter practices this week, marking the start of coach Mike Batesole's 15th season with the Bulldogs. Fresno State finished 35-18 overall and won the Mountain West regular-season title last season. But after getting eliminated in the conference tournament in two games, the Bulldogs believe they have unfinished business this year.

