Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

Fresno State men's basketball stayed hot at the Save Mart Center and handed Boise State its first loss in Mountain West play. Coach Rodney Terry switched up the starting lineup, which included the benching of Jaron Hopkins and Karachi Edo. And the Bulldogs responded with a lead as big as 28 points during the first half en route to a 89-80 victory. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee