Bre'yanna Sanders rescues nationally ranked Clovis West

Ally Clague emerged as Clovis West's go-to offensive player as a senior, earning Fresno Bee girls water polo Player of the Year honors after leading the Golden Eagles to the Central Section Division I championship.
Fresno State men's basketball stayed hot at the Save Mart Center and handed Boise State its first loss in Mountain West play. Coach Rodney Terry switched up the starting lineup, which included the benching of Jaron Hopkins and Karachi Edo. And the Bulldogs responded with a lead as big as 28 points during the first half en route to a 89-80 victory.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez details how police are searching for a suspect for felony evading near the intersection of Ninth Street and Tyler Avenue north of Highway 180 on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, in central Fresno.
Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a car near Clinton and Blythe avenues. The incident took place on Jan. 4 around 12:30 a.m. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6545 and reference case number 17-929, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe.
