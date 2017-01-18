New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announces a new way to deter agricultural crime using invisible markings on property likely to be stolen.
Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Police seek suspect in West Fresno vehicle vandalism

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a car near Clinton and Blythe avenues. The incident took place on Jan. 4 around 12:30 a.m. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6545 and reference case number 17-929, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Latest News

Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming

Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

In a New Year's eve matchup, Fresno State upset Nevada 77-76 as Jaron Hopkins made a key steal for the go-ahead basket in the final minutes. The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, including 14 from Hopkins, and survived 13 3-pointers by the Wolf Pack. Fresno State (9-5, 1-1) hands Nevada (12-3, 1-1) its first loss in Mountain West play. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State basketball preview of big showdown against Nevada

Fresno State hosts Nevada in the Bulldogs' first home game of the Mountain West schedule. The Wolf Pack (12-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) appears to be the conference's top team at this point in the season. They lead the Mountain West in scoring. Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping three straight for the first time since 2014.

Editor's Choice Videos