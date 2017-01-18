New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez details how police are searching for a suspect for felony evading near the intersection of Ninth Street and Tyler Avenue north of Highway 180 on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, in central Fresno.
Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a car near Clinton and Blythe avenues. The incident took place on Jan. 4 around 12:30 a.m. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6545 and reference case number 17-929, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe.
In a New Year's eve matchup, Fresno State upset Nevada 77-76 as Jaron Hopkins made a key steal for the go-ahead basket in the final minutes. The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, including 14 from Hopkins, and survived 13 3-pointers by the Wolf Pack. Fresno State (9-5, 1-1) hands Nevada (12-3, 1-1) its first loss in Mountain West play. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Fresno State hosts Nevada in the Bulldogs' first home game of the Mountain West schedule. The Wolf Pack (12-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) appears to be the conference's top team at this point in the season. They lead the Mountain West in scoring. Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping three straight for the first time since 2014.