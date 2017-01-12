Helicopter videos show water surging through Little Dry Creek

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter to capture video of the surge in Little Dry Creek.
Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Police seek suspect in West Fresno vehicle vandalism

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a car near Clinton and Blythe avenues. The incident took place on Jan. 4 around 12:30 a.m. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6545 and reference case number 17-929, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming

Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

In a New Year's eve matchup, Fresno State upset Nevada 77-76 as Jaron Hopkins made a key steal for the go-ahead basket in the final minutes. The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, including 14 from Hopkins, and survived 13 3-pointers by the Wolf Pack. Fresno State (9-5, 1-1) hands Nevada (12-3, 1-1) its first loss in Mountain West play. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Fresno State basketball preview of big showdown against Nevada

Fresno State hosts Nevada in the Bulldogs' first home game of the Mountain West schedule. The Wolf Pack (12-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) appears to be the conference's top team at this point in the season. They lead the Mountain West in scoring. Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping three straight for the first time since 2014.

Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in downtown Fresno

Firefighters were on scene of a major fire Monday morning at Tulare and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. The fire department has called a second alarm, summoning more help as firefighters try to get inside an old commercial building where a fire was sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across a wide area.

Police seek suspect in Cricket Wireless store robbery

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Dec. 8 at the store on N. Cedar Ave in Fresno. The person in this video is a person of interest and anyone with information should contact Detective Cory Hastings at (559) 621-2081 or Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

