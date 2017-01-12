Helicopter videos show water surging through Little Dry Creek

Fresno State hosts Nevada in the Bulldogs' first home game of the Mountain West schedule. The Wolf Pack (12-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) appears to be the conference's top team at this point in the season. They lead the Mountain West in scoring. Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping three straight for the first time since 2014.