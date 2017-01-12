Helicopter videos show water surging through Little Dry Creek

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a car near Clinton and Blythe avenues. The incident took place on Jan. 4 around 12:30 a.m. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6545 and reference case number 17-929, or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
In a New Year's eve matchup, Fresno State upset Nevada 77-76 as Jaron Hopkins made a key steal for the go-ahead basket in the final minutes. The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, including 14 from Hopkins, and survived 13 3-pointers by the Wolf Pack. Fresno State (9-5, 1-1) hands Nevada (12-3, 1-1) its first loss in Mountain West play. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Fresno State hosts Nevada in the Bulldogs' first home game of the Mountain West schedule. The Wolf Pack (12-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) appears to be the conference's top team at this point in the season. They lead the Mountain West in scoring. Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping three straight for the first time since 2014.
Firefighters were on scene of a major fire Monday morning at Tulare and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. The fire department has called a second alarm, summoning more help as firefighters try to get inside an old commercial building where a fire was sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across a wide area.
The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Dec. 8 at the store on N. Cedar Ave in Fresno. The person in this video is a person of interest and anyone with information should contact Detective Cory Hastings at (559) 621-2081 or Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.