Latest News
Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford
Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno BeeBryant-Jon Anteola bjanteola@fresnobee.com