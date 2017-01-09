Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Bryant-Jon Anteola bjanteola@fresnobee.com

Latest News

Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming

Paul Watson scored a career-high 25 points and provided a monstrous dunk as Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1), who were coming off of a 77-76 win against Nevada last week, defeated another tough Mountain West foe. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

In a New Year's eve matchup, Fresno State upset Nevada 77-76 as Jaron Hopkins made a key steal for the go-ahead basket in the final minutes. The Bulldogs had five players score in double figures, including 14 from Hopkins, and survived 13 3-pointers by the Wolf Pack. Fresno State (9-5, 1-1) hands Nevada (12-3, 1-1) its first loss in Mountain West play. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State basketball preview of big showdown against Nevada

Fresno State hosts Nevada in the Bulldogs' first home game of the Mountain West schedule. The Wolf Pack (12-2 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) appears to be the conference's top team at this point in the season. They lead the Mountain West in scoring. Fresno State (8-5, 0-1) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid dropping three straight for the first time since 2014.

Local

Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in downtown Fresno

Firefighters were on scene of a major fire Monday morning at Tulare and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. The fire department has called a second alarm, summoning more help as firefighters try to get inside an old commercial building where a fire was sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across a wide area.

Latest News

Police seek suspect in Cricket Wireless store robbery

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Dec. 8 at the store on N. Cedar Ave in Fresno. The person in this video is a person of interest and anyone with information should contact Detective Cory Hastings at (559) 621-2081 or Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Latest News

Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

Having dominated the Central Section often in the past 36 seasons, the Clovis West girls basketball team has started the 2016-2017 campaign nationally ranked and taking on some of the best competition the country for its nonconference schedule. Seniors Bre'yanna Sanders and Megan Anderson discuss the challenges of taking on the nation's elite and why Clovis West girls basketball deserves to be considered among the top teams in the country. -- Andy Boogaard, The Fresno Bee

Editor's Choice Videos