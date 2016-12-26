Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

Having dominated the Central Section often in the past 36 seasons, the Clovis West girls basketball team has started the 2016-2017 campaign nationally ranked and taking on some of the best competition the country for its nonconference schedule. Seniors Bre'yanna Sanders and Megan Anderson discuss the challenges of taking on the nation's elite and why Clovis West girls basketball deserves to be considered among the top teams in the country. -- Andy Boogaard, The Fresno Bee
The driver and passenger of the car shown in this video stole 350 wooden pallets worth $10,000 from Betts Springs on Oct. 16. Anyone with information should call Detective Donnie Dinnell at 621-6334 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole items from Sportsman's Warehouse on Nov. 12 and Nov. 28. Anyone who recognizes him should call Detective Sammy Ashworth at (559) 621-6434 or sammy.ashworth@fresno.gov or Crime Stoppers at (559) 621-STOP.
The Fresno State women's basketball team had a rough shooting night from downtown and the free-throw line. Still, it was quite the see-saw affair. Behind Bego Faz Davalos' 24 points off of 11-of-16 shooting, the Bulldogs were in position to win the game late. Except, the Gauchos got off a final shot. Watch what resulted from their buzzer-beater attempt. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee.
Vance Walberg, who revolutionized high school basketball in Central California, returned to Clovis West High this season after 14 years coaching at higher levels. His dribble-drive offense, full-court press and half-court trapping has become utilized by many programs to some degree. Walberg discusses what it's like to be back at the high school level after coaching in the NBA the past four years.