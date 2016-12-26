Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

Having dominated the Central Section often in the past 36 seasons, the Clovis West girls basketball team has started the 2016-2017 campaign nationally ranked and taking on some of the best competition the country for its nonconference schedule. Seniors Bre'yanna Sanders and Megan Anderson discuss the challenges of taking on the nation's elite and why Clovis West girls basketball deserves to be considered among the top teams in the country. -- Andy Boogaard, The Fresno Bee