Police seek suspect in Cricket Wireless store robbery

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Dec. 8 at the store on N. Cedar Ave in Fresno. The person in this video is a person of interest and anyone with information should contact Detective Cory Hastings at (559) 621-2081 or Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.