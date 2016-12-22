Update: Judge releases accused attorney Frank Carson, 2 others, on own recognizance

Prominent Modesto attorney Frank Carson and two co-defendants in a murder case were released from jail on their own recognizance Thursday afternoon.
Carson and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal, accused in the killing of Turlock resident Korey Kauffman in March 2012, have been in custody the past 16 months.
In a move that received applause from the defendants’ supporters in court, Judge Barbara Zuniga said she was doing this as a “necessity to protect the integrity of the proceedings.”
Carson’s attorney, Percy Martinez, said earlier Thursday, before the proceedings, that there was more discovery by the prosecution not provided to the defense, which necessitated more time for preparation. “The judge took it against the people because it was their fault for this extra time it is going to take to prepare for witnesses.
“... We were arguing motions” in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Martinez continued. “The people had already rested, and when they arrived, they had to tell there were 82 audio discs that may not have been provided that should have been provided.”
Deputy District Attorney John Goold, spokesman for the DA’s Office, issued a statement Thursday afternoon that read in part: “While auditing discovery in this case, one of our investigators located some audio recordings that may or may not have been provided within the previous 1,000 disks discovered to the defense. There was no time to confirm whether these recordings had been previously disclosed or not. Out of an abundance of caution, we raised that concern with the court this morning and copies were provided to defense counsel.
“Due to the delay surrounding this issue, this afternoon the judge felt compelled to release the in-custody defendants on their own recognizance.”
Zuniga said in court Thursday afternoon that the release of the three men was not a sanction against the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, but that she does plan to level sanctions at a later time. She cited Section 128 of the California Code of Civil Procedure but said she needed to do more research before imposing sanctions.
“The judge indicated she is researching whether other sanctions may be appropriate for late discovery if it turns out all the recordings were not previously turned over,” Goold said.
Prosecutors left court quickly without comment. A car was driven from the front parking lot of the former U.S. Bankruptcy Court on 12th Street, where the preliminary hearing is being held, around to the building’s rear. It was pulled into a gated area, and the gate was closed while Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira, who’s been prosecuting the case, exited the building and entered the car.
Bee staff gestured and asked that a window be rolled down so that Ferreira could comment on what had transpired, but the car was driven off.
Carson and the two brothers were forced to surrender their passports under the condition of their releases. The judge also asked them to surrender any firearms, but all three said they didn’t have any.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled to resume Jan. 3. For no sessions to be held next week, Carson, Atwal and Athwal were asked by Zuniga if they waived their right to one continuous preliminary hearing. All three agreed.
Martinez said his client “was crying” when he told Carson earlier Thursday the news he’d be free.
Authorities believe Kauffman, 26, was shot to death in late March 2012 after he was caught trying to steal scrap metal from Carson’s Ninth Street property in Turlock. Kauffman's remains were found in August 2013 in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County.
Before entering court Thursday afternoon, Georgia DeFilippo, Frank Carson’s wife, said because she’s a co-defendent, she has not been allowed to speak with her husband since his incarceration. Asked the first thing she’d say to him, she replied, “What do you want for dinner?”
She brought their dog, Sweetie Pie, to see him at the court.
“I think it’s a blessing,” she said. “I’m very happy Frank will be home.”
Thursday’s ruling came nine days after former California Highway Patrol Officer Walter Wells, 35, was released on $50,000 bail after a judge granted a request to drastically reduce his bail from $10 million.
Carson is being prosecuted with his wife, Georgia; her daughter, Christina Anne DeFilippo; Athwal and his brother Atwal; and Wells. Christina Anne DeFilippo is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory; the other defendants each face a charge of murder in Kauffman’s death.
Robert Lee Woody was the only person charged in Kauffman’s death for more than a year before he decided to cooperate with the prosecution. He agreed to a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.
He was charged in early March 2014. Carson and the others were arrested on Aug. 14, 2015.
The prosecution says Kauffman was last seen alive March 30, 2012, leaving Carson neighbor Michael Cooley’s home and heading to Carson’s property to steal irrigation pipes. Woody claims that brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal were fighting with Kauffman on Carson’s property when Kauffman was shot to death.
The brothers own the Pop-N-Cork liquor store in Turlock, and Woody worked at the store. Woody said he helped bury Kauffman’s body near the liquor store and then helped dump the body in the Stanislaus National Forest a few weeks later.
Prosecuted separately are former CHP Officers Eduardo Quintanar Jr. and Scott McFarlane, who are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and being accessories in Kauffman’s death. Quintanar and McFarlane were initially placed on administrative leave when they were arrested in August, but as of Nov. 5 no longer work for the CHP.
