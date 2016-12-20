Three alarm fire at Fresno Bluffs home

Police say the man in the video stole cash from an Arco AM/PM at 5995 E. Olive Ave. on Nov. 11. Anyone with information about the suspect or his car is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
A two-car traffic accident on northbound Highway 99 near the Olive and Belmont exits caused traffic delays on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. A Lincoln Navigator was in the slow lane when another car tried to pass it, but the passing car lost control, causing the driver of the Navigator to overcorrect and crash.
Selma High captured its first Central Section football title since 1980 after defeating Chowchilla 39-7 in the Division IV championship. The Bears got a big game from their defense, as well as receiver Tiveon Stroud and quarterback Junior Ramirez.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee