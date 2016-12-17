Fresno State vs UC Santa Barbara | women's basketball recap

The Fresno State women's basketball team had a rough shooting night from downtown and the free-throw line. Still, it was quite the see-saw affair. Behind Bego Faz Davalos' 24 points off of 11-of-16 shooting, the Bulldogs were in position to win the game late. Except, the Gauchos got off a final shot. Watch what resulted from their buzzer-beater attempt. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee.