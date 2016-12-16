Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

Vance Walberg, who revolutionized high school basketball in Central California, returned to Clovis West High this season after 14 years coaching at higher levels. His dribble-drive offense, full-court press and half-court trapping has become utilized by many programs to some degree. Walberg discusses what it's like to be back at the high school level after coaching in the NBA the past four years. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee