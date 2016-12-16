Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again

Vance Walberg, who revolutionized high school basketball in Central California, returned to Clovis West High this season after 14 years coaching at higher levels. His dribble-drive offense, full-court press and half-court trapping has become utilized by many programs to some degree. Walberg discusses what it's like to be back at the high school level after coaching in the NBA the past four years. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

Bego Faz Davalos nearly recorded a triple-double as the Fresno State women's basketball team downed San Francisco 61-48 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. Faz Davalos, who led the country in blocked shots last season and is the nation's leader against this year, finished with seven blocks. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Fresno State men's basketball highlights vs Menlo

The Fresno State men's basketball team won consecutive games for the first time this season, defeating Menlo 80-67 at the Save Mart Center behind Jaron Hopkins' 18 points and aggressive drives to the basket from Paul Watson for 10 points. The Bulldogs entered Wednesday's game coming off of a 63-58 win at Oregon State. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

