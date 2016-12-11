Dozens make the annual trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree

Police say the man in the video stole cash from an Arco AM/PM at 5995 E. Olive Ave. on Nov. 11. Anyone with information about the suspect or his car is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
A two-car traffic accident on northbound Highway 99 near the Olive and Belmont exits caused traffic delays on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. A Lincoln Navigator was in the slow lane when another car tried to pass it, but the passing car lost control, causing the driver of the Navigator to overcorrect and crash.
Selma High captured its first Central Section football title since 1980 after defeating Chowchilla 39-7 in the Division IV championship. The Bears got a big game from their defense, as well as receiver Tiveon Stroud and quarterback Junior Ramirez.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Bego Faz Davalos nearly recorded a triple-double as the Fresno State women's basketball team downed San Francisco 61-48 on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. Faz Davalos, who led the country in blocked shots last season and is the nation's leader against this year, finished with seven blocks. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Fresno State men's basketball team won consecutive games for the first time this season, defeating Menlo 80-67 at the Save Mart Center behind Jaron Hopkins' 18 points and aggressive drives to the basket from Paul Watson for 10 points. The Bulldogs entered Wednesday's game coming off of a 63-58 win at Oregon State. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
One of the most disastrous Fresno State football seasons came to an end Saturday, losing to San Jose State 16-14 at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-11 overall, 0-8 Mountain West) finished as the worst Football Bowl Subdivision team this season and failed to win against an FBS team. With the Bulldogs never finding their footing, Tim DeRuyter was fired as head coach eight games into the year and interim coach Eric Kiesau went 0-4 to end the season. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee