Central loses to Bakersfield in Central Section Division I championship

One of the most disastrous Fresno State football seasons came to an end Saturday, losing to San Jose State 16-14 at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-11 overall, 0-8 Mountain West) finished as the worst Football Bowl Subdivision team this season and failed to win against an FBS team. With the Bulldogs never finding their footing, Tim DeRuyter was fired as head coach eight games into the year and interim coach Eric Kiesau went 0-4 to end the season. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Catholic Charities Diocese of Fresno distributed about 900 turkeys, each with an accompanying bag of food, Wednesday morning to help families with their Thanksgiving dinners. The organization planned to give about 1,400 turkeys in Fresno, Merced and Bakersfield.
Five siblings ages 3-7, who were in the Fresno County Jail lobby when a man shot and wounded two correctional officers, were treated to a shopping spree at Toys R Us as an early holiday gift Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Clovis, Calif. Funds for the shopping spree were raised by deputy sheriffs and correctional officers, and Toys R Us gave the kids a discount to help their gift cards stretch further.
Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team and what may be store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford.