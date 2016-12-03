Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

One of the most disastrous Fresno State football seasons came to an end Saturday, losing to San Jose State 16-14 at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-11 overall, 0-8 Mountain West) finished as the worst Football Bowl Subdivision team this season and failed to win against an FBS team. With the Bulldogs never finding their footing, Tim DeRuyter was fired as head coach eight games into the year and interim coach Eric Kiesau went 0-4 to end the season. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee