Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

Sanger's strong defense keeps Ridgeview from making a comeback in the Division-II final, launching the Apaches into the state playoffs.
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Latest News

Fresno State football vs San Jose State highlights

One of the most disastrous Fresno State football seasons came to an end Saturday, losing to San Jose State 16-14 at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-11 overall, 0-8 Mountain West) finished as the worst Football Bowl Subdivision team this season and failed to win against an FBS team. With the Bulldogs never finding their footing, Tim DeRuyter was fired as head coach eight games into the year and interim coach Eric Kiesau went 0-4 to end the season. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shooting given shopping spree - and happier memories

Five siblings ages 3-7, who were in the Fresno County Jail lobby when a man shot and wounded two correctional officers, were treated to a shopping spree at Toys R Us as an early holiday gift Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Clovis, Calif. Funds for the shopping spree were raised by deputy sheriffs and correctional officers, and Toys R Us gave the kids a discount to help their gift cards stretch further.

Latest News

One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team and what may be store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford.

Latest News

Fresno State football vs Hawaii recap

The Fresno State football team lost to Hawaii 14-13 as kicker Kody Kroening missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-10 overall, becoming the first team in school history to log double-digit defeats. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Editor's Choice Videos