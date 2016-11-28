Plane carrying soccer team from Brazil crashes in Colombia

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016 Pause

1:43 Selma advances to final after defeating Chavez, 35-3

1:29 Battling crime by taking to the skies

1:07 Painting over graffiti in Cutler, California

0:56 Valley families get help with their Thanksgiving meals

1:23 Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shooting given shopping spree - and happier memories

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

0:19 Fresno firefighter performs CPR on a small dog rescued from burning home

2:04 Bands gather at Buchanan High for Western Band Association Grand Championship

3:17 Fresno State football vs Hawaii recap