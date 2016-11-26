Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

The Sanger High football team defeated Sunnyside 56-9 in the semis and advanced to the Central Section Division II championship.
Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shooting given shopping spree - and happier memories

Five siblings ages 3-7, who were in the Fresno County Jail lobby when a man shot and wounded two correctional officers, were treated to a shopping spree at Toys R Us as an early holiday gift Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Clovis, Calif. Funds for the shopping spree were raised by deputy sheriffs and correctional officers, and Toys R Us gave the kids a discount to help their gift cards stretch further.

One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team and what may be store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford.

Clovis West volleyball wins in state playoffs

The Clovis West High volleyball team defeated Beckham-Irvine in five sets during the opening round of the CIF State Division-I playoffs. The Golden Eagles got up two sets but dropped the next two, sending them to the brink of elimination before closing things outs. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

