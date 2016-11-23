Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shooting given shopping spree - and happier memories

Five siblings ages 3-7, who were in the Fresno County Jail lobby when a man shot and wounded two correctional officers, were treated to a shopping spree at Toys R Us as an early holiday gift Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Clovis, Calif. Funds for the shopping spree were raised by deputy sheriffs and correctional officers, and Toys R Us gave the kids a discount to help their gift cards stretch further.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

