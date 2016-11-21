Worst Fresno State football season ever coming to an end

Fresno State (1-10 overall, 0-7 Mountain West) will wrap up one of the worst seasons in school history Saturday, hosting San Jose State. The Bulldogs still are searching for their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team. Quarterback Zach Kline, interim coach Eric Kiesau and safety Stratton Brown discuss what's motivating the team going into the season finale and what possibly is in store with recently hired coach Jeff Tedford set to take over. — Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee